Birmingham police accuse bridal shop owner of defrauding customers

The ex-owner of a Birmingham bridal shop is accused of bilking her customers out of at least $40,000, officials said.

Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield Township, has been charged with nine counts of obtaining $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 under false pretenses, investigators reported.

She was arraigned Friday in 48th District Court and a magistrate ordered her held on a $750,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for each count.

Officials said police received complaints from customers of Birmingham Bridal and began an investigation.

Customers reported paying thousands of dollars for designer wedding dresses but never received them or refunds. Investigators said the customers told them they were forced to place rush orders with other businesses.

Police said the store abruptly closed in June.

During their investigation, detectives learned the business was struggling and the defendant allegedly used money from new orders to pay for previous orders.

They also uncovered the owner's gambling habit. She told police she was trying to win enough money to pay back her customers.

According to investigators, the accused's victims were cheated out of $40,000 to $50,000.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of the scheme should call Birmingham Police Det. Rebekah Springer at (248) 530-1895.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

X: @CharlesERamirez