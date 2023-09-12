Board extends contract of OU President Pescovitz through 2031

Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz will continue leading the school until 2031.

The university's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to extend Pescovitz's contract through June 30, 2031, officials said.

It's the second extension for Pescovitz. In April 2021, the board voted unanimously to extend her contract through June 2025. Under that contract, she was paid a $483,170 salary.

"Since arriving in 2017, President Pescovitz has led Oakland University through a rapidly evolving higher education landscape," Bobby Schostak, the board's chairman, said in a statement. "This contract extension not only reflects our confidence in her outstanding leadership the past six years, but also reaffirms our expectation that she is the right leader to guide OU through future challenges and opportunities."

Under the contract extension, Pescovitz will receive pay raises similar to Oakland University’s administrative professionals, officials said.

The university said Tuesday Pescovitz is set to receive a $517,673 salary to start.

In 2020, Pescovitz took a voluntary 20% pay reduction as part of addressing the budget shortfall caused by the effects from COVID-19, university officials said.

Pescovitz has committed more than $1.8 million in personal philanthropic support to Oakland University students and programs. Also during her tenure, she has made total cash gifts and payments of $957,000, pledge commitments of $123,000 and an estate gift of $750,000 to the university.

Before joining Oakland University, Pescovitz was senior vice president and U.S. medical leader for BioMedicines at Eli Lilly and Co. and CEO and vice president of medical affairs at University of Michigan Health System from 2009 until 2014.

