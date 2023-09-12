Detroit Zoo adds new penguin trio

The distinctive gait of penguins will be more noticeable at the Detroit Zoo as a few new feathers have joined the huddle there.

Stanley and Fitzroy, two of the zoo's macaroni chicks, hatched in May. They are named after locations in the Falkland Islands, honoring the Detroit Zoological Society’s conservation work to protect wild penguins and sea birds in this territory, zoo officials said in a statement Tuesday.

One month later, Opal, a rockhopper penguin, waddled into the raft, officials added.

"Today, these penguins have mostly molted their fluffy chick down and are sporting adult-like feathers," the zoo said. "Now that they are growing up, they are beginning to be introduced to their habitat and the other penguins who call the Zoo home."

Zoo keepers said Stanley, Fitzroy and Opal will be homed in the Polk Penguin Conservation Center, a 33,000-square-foot, 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area where visitors can watch as the penguins explore their habitat, according to the zoo's website.

