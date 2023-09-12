Driver dies in crash with semi in Bloomfield Township

An Orchard Lake man is dead after a semi-truck and trailer plowed into his vehicle Monday in Bloomfield Township, police said.

At around 1:15 p.m., police responded to Telegraph Road near Bataan Road on reports of a fatal collision. The 70-year-old victim was traveling east across the northbound lanes of Telegraph, attempting to enter the Bloomfield Town Square Shopping Center, when his vehicle was struck by a semi-truck and trailer, authorities said in a statement.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors with the driver of the semi, according to the investigation.

Police were uncertain if they played any factor with the victim and investigators will determine following toxicology results, police officials said.

Other details were not released.

An investigation is ongoing by the township's traffic division.

Township police were assisted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Crash Investigation Team.