Wayne Wallace (Photo: Harper Woods Police)

Two 18-year-olds were arraigned this week on charges related to a Harper Woods gas station shooting, according to authorities.

Wayne Wallace and Hernandez Ruffin, both of Detroit, were charged in 32A District Court in Harper Woods on Monday.

Wallace was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of felonious assault, nine counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.

Ruffin, the suspected driver, was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $20,000.

During an altercation at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at a Sunoco station on Kelly Road, a male produced a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fired five shots at three victims, police said. None of the victims were struck by the shots. The suspects fled in a black Chevy.

On Friday, Harper Woods detectives arrested Wallace and Ruffin in Detroit. A probable-cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 28 in 32A District Court.

