Redford Union High School (Photo: Redford Union Schools)

Redford Union High School is in a soft lockdown because a threat against the school was posted on social media, officials said.

The lockdown will last until school is dismissed at 2:11 a.m., they said in a statement. Redford Police officers will also be at the school when classes let out.

"We are aware of the social media threat that has been posted against Redford Union High School," the school district said in a statement. "We are working closely with the police department on this matter."

Officials also said all after-school activities Wednesday have been canceled.

"We encourage the parents and community to report all information to our local authorities," school officials said. "We urge that it is important to report accurate and factual information for everyone's safety and protection. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Police."

cramirez@detroitnews.com





