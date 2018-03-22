One injured, one in custody after Valero gas station shooting. (Photo: Google)

Authorities are investigating a Canton Township gas station shooting that left one person injured, officials said.

Canton Township police and fire responded to a 911 call at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Valero gas station, located at Ford Road and Haggerty.

Officers found that a male had been shot once by an acquaintance. He was transported to a hospital by medics for treatment.

A male was taken into custody at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said there were no other injuries and no further threat to the community.

