The reward for tips leading to whoever cut off parts of a young cat's ears and tail has grown to $7,500.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan officials said Thursday the reward has risen by $5,000 from when it and the Michigan Humane Society first offered the incentive earlier this month to help find the suspect or suspects.

The cat, which has been named Stanely, was found in the Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road area in Redford.

Along with the damage to its ears, a piece of the cat's tail is missing, officials said.

The cat also has bruises on its body and was found with duct tape wrapped around its legs, according to the Michigan Humane Society.

