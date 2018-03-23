Forrest Julian Neal IV (Photo: Canton Township Police Department)

A man has been charged in a shooting at a Canton Township gas station this week that wounded one person.

Authorities arrested Forrest Julian Neal IV shortly after allegedly firing a single shot at an acquaintance outside the Valero near Ford and Haggerty on Tuesday afternoon.

Neal was arraigned Friday at Plymouth’s 35th District Court on several counts: assault with intent to murder; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; assault with a dangerous weapon; and felony firearm.

The first count carries a penalty of up to life in prison, township officials said. The others are felonies of at least two years.

Judge James Plakas set Neal’s bond at $1 million. A probable cause conference is set for April 6.

Read or Share this story: https://detne.ws/2pAiFpI