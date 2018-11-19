Crash: I-275 at Northline (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Romulus —A fatal crash Monday morning closed a stretch of southbound Interstate 275 at Northline in Romulus for six hours, authorities said.

Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-275 at Eureka at 5:25 a.m. to find one motorist ejected from a vehicle.

The freeway remained closed as state police investigated the fatal crash. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

MDOT advised drivers to seek detours at I-96, M-14, Ford Road or Michigan Avenue.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman and commander, advised drivers via Twitter to "use extra caution" due to fog and black ice Monday morning, adding that drivers should keep their eyes on the road, slow down, and keep more distance between vehicles.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the all lanes of the freeway were reopened, according to MDOT.

