Buy Photo More than two dozen cars had windows shot out by a person or persons who police believe used a BB or pellet gun. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Harper Woods — Police believe a person or persons armed with a BB or pellet gun shot out the windows or damaged "at least 24" vehicles.

Police received a number of calls about the gunfire Monday night, and when they went to investigate officers found at least two dozen damaged vehicles. Most had their windows shot out, Harper Woods police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The affected cars were parked mostly on three streets: Kenosha, Washtenaw, and Roscommon. Those streets are east of Moross and off Beaconsfield.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/11/20/bb-gun-fire-hits-least-24-vehicles-harper-woods/2064548002/