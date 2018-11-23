Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A Wayne County jail inmate was fatally shot Friday by a sheriff deputy amid a "violent struggle" that erupted during an ambulance ride, authorities say.

The incident occurred at 4:25 p.m. when Michigan State Police were notified that a deputy of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office was involved in the shooting on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp at I-75, officials said.

State police said the deputy was in a private ambulance, transporting a 23-year-old male prisoner.

The inmate had been in a local hospital undergoing treatment for a pre-existing medical condition and was being transported to Jail Division 1 in Detroit when "a violent struggle ensued inside of the van," Wayne County Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes said. "The struggle culminated with the sheriff's deputy discharging his weapon, striking the inmate."

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and the suspect died, Pageant Atterberry of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

Authorities were not releasing the suspect's name pending notification of next of kin or detailing what led to his arrest, Pfannes said Friday night.

The deputy is expected to be placed on administrative duties as a homicide task force comprising state and Detroit police officers investigates, he said.

The incident prompted the westbound I-94 ramp to I-75 to be closed for several hours.

WB I-94 ramp to 75 ALL LANES, LEFT SHOULDER, RIGHT SHOULDER BLOCKED due to an on going police situation. There is no danger to the community. Expect traffic delays for the next few hours. More information as it is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/UbXQsHhbgq — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 23, 2018

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/11/23/officer-injured-suspect-killed-shooting-94/2094821002/