One person was fatally shot Monday evening outside an athletic facility in Wayne, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section helped the city police department probe the incident, which was reported about 5:45 p.m. at the HYPE Western Wayne Athletic Center in the 4600 block of Howe, agency officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The male victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Wayne and pronounced dead, state police said.

The agency's detectives were on the scene late Monday, and an investigation is continuing. Other details were not released.

