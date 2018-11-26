Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Livonia — An alleged domestic violence shooting in Livonia early Monday morning ended with a police chase and an officer-involved shooting carried out by a Michigan State Police trooper, authorities said.

The initial shooting took place about 3:30 a.m. outside of the FedEx facility in Livonia, 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP, said in a statement. He says a male suspect shot a female victim in her "lower body" inside of a vehicle using a shotgun.

The suspect then drove off in the vehicle, to westbound Interstate 96 at Levan, where a state trooper immobilized the vehicle using a precision immobilization technique.

"During the attempt to arrest the suspect for the life-threatening felony, the trooper fired his weapon," Shaw said in the statement.

Police say both the suspect and the victim have been transported to area hospitals for medical attention, and both are listed in critical condition.

State police and the Livonia Police Department will investigate the incident jointly.

The crash on I-96, and the ensuing investigation, closed a stretch of west I-96 west, from Farmington to Newburgh roads, for more than six hours.

