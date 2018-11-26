Buy Photo Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has scheduled a series of town hall meetings across the county.

The first set of meetings will be held 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Northville Township Hall, 44405 Six Mile. Schools threats, body-worn law enforcement cameras, domestic violence, sexual assault kits and home invasions are among the topics to be discussed at the public meetings, according to Worthy's office.

Thursday's town hall meeting will be for residents in the areas of Northville, Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Canton Township, Livonia and Redford Township.

The schedules for the town hall meetings in other Wayne County cities and townships will be announced in January, the prosecutor announced in a press release Monday.

Worthy said the meetings will be "up front and personal" and will cover all of Wayne County.

"I have always wanted to do these town halls," said Worthy in the press statement Monday. "There are so many serious issues right now that my office deals with on a daily basis."

Worthy added: "Most people's idea of what an urban prosecutor's office is, and what we deal with on a daily basis is not depicted realistically anywhere."

Residents will be able to ask the prosecutor questions after her presentation during the meeting.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/11/26/prosecutor-meetings-crime/2113596002/