Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Romulus — Police in Romulus are looking for a man suspected of shooting a woman in the face on Saturday.

The Romulus Police Department issued a release on the shooting Monday, and identified a man named Kyon Lamar Smith as the suspect.

Information on what time the shooting took place, its location, the age of the victim, and the victim's condition were not immediately available. Romulus police could not immediately be reached.

Romulus police are asking that anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts — they believe he may be in Inkster — share what they know by calling (734) 941-8400.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/11/26/woman-shot-face-police-seek-help-finding-suspect/2114062002/