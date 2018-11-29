Delta Air Lines reveals their new biometric scanning technology at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Photo: John Paul Van Wert, John Paul Van Wert)

Romulus — Starting next year, international flyers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be able to skip the line and check in using facial recognition technology.

Delta Air Lines, in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, unveiled the first biometric terminal in Atlanta and its next stop is Detroit.

The airline first began testing the technology with Wayne County Airport Authority in July and plans to have it available at all of McNamara's 14 international gates by mid-December, officials said.

Starting this December, customers can use facial recognition technology from curb to gate. (Photo: Delta)

“It is a great honor for Detroit Metropolitan Airport to become one of the nation’s first biometric terminals,” said Chad Newton, Wayne County Airport Authority's interim CEO. “As a world-class airport, we are continuously seeking ways to enhance the customer travel experience. We look forward to partnering with Delta, CBP and TSA to provide passengers with the option to utilize facial recognition throughout their entire travel process.”

Customers flying direct on an international flight on Delta, Aeromexico, Air France, KLM or Virgin Atlantic Airways will start using the technology to:

Check themselves in at kiosks in the lobby.

Drop checked baggage at counters.

Serve as identification at the TSA checkpoint.

Board a flight.

And go through CBP processing for international travelers arriving into the United States.

“Delta’s successful launch of the first biometric terminal in the U.S. at the world’s busiest airport means we are designing the airport biometric experience blueprint for the industry,” Delta's Chief Operating Officer Gil West said in a statement.

“We’re removing the need for a customer checking a bag to present their passport up to four times per departure – which means we’re giving customers the option of moving through the airport with one less thing to worry about, while empowering our employees with more time for meaningful interactions with customers.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/11/29/delta-detroit-metro-use-facial-recognition-flyers/2144645002/