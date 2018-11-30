Westland police are searching for this man, who attempted to steal another man's $2,600 eyeglasses from his face. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

A would-be thief has made a spectacle of himself by trying to steal someone else's spectacles.

Westland police are asking the public for help to find the man, who tried to steal another man's Cartier eyeglasses right from his face, officials said.

The glasses are estimated to be worth about $2,600, they said.

The attempted theft happened at about 6:25 p.m. Nov. 4 at the BP gas station at 7139 N. Wayne Road at Warren Road, Westland police said.

Police said the victim was in a line inside the gas station when the suspect grabbed the man's eyeglasses from his face and tried to leave the store.

Westland police are asking for tips to find a man who tried to steal another man's Cartier eyeglasses from his face while they were at a BP gas station. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

After a brief struggle, the suspect managed to escape the store and get into a vehicle parked in its lot, officials said.

The victim's glasses were damaged in the struggle, but he was not injured.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a black male, about 20 eyars old, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He also had short hair in braids, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Westland Police at (734) 467-7956.

