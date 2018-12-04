Redford Township Police (Photo: logo)

Redford — The Redford Township Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found Tuesday at Claude Allison Park.

Police received a call at 8 a.m. Tuesday reporting a deceased man at the park along Beech Daly and Pickford Street.

They located the older man, who has not been identified, and said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Redford Township Detective Bureau at (313) 387-2571.

