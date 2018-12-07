Buy Photo A 2-year-old boy died in house fire early Friday on Mackay Street near Lawley on the Detroit/Hamtramck border. Other family members and two firefighters injured in the blaze. (Photo: Oralander Brand-Williams/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 2-year-old boy was killed early Friday in a house fire on Mackay Street near Lawley in Detroit, on the Hamtramck border.

Four other children, including a 6-month-old and 5-year-old, were rescued and received injuries in the blaze along with two adults in the home. Two Hamtramck firefighters were injured in the blaze while getting the children out of the burning bungalow near East Davison.

Fire officials believe the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental and electrical in nature. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults, a 20-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two Hamtramck firefighters were treated for second-degree burns to the face and ears, which they sustained while getting the children out. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commission David Fornell said the call about the fire came into dispatch around 1 a.m. about the home at 13179 Mackay.

"Firefighters knew there people trapped and immediately went into search mode when they got there," said Fornell.

Five children were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the children was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other children were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A relative of the family came by the fire scene around 6:30 a.m. Friday and shook his head while surveying the devastation, saying the incident was "crushing."

"I don't know what happened," said Itavious Washington. "We were just playing a game at 12, 11 o'clock. I turned the game off and this happened."

Washington said his cousins and aunt lived at the home. He said the baby was the son of his cousin's girlfriend.

"It's hard to believe," Washington said. "Look how it looks. Looks how it looks. Burned up like this. Prayers go out to the family."

Washington said "everyone is in shock mode" over the fire.

Washington thanked the injured firefighters for helping to save the children.

"Shout out to them. They saved my family," Washington said. "They did the best they can to get everyone out safe and sound. "

Detroit News Staff Writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

