Michigan State Police patch (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident reported Friday on Interstate 275 in western Wayne County.

A driver told investigators he was northbound between I-96 and Eight Mile about 2:40 a.m. when another motorist started tailgating him.

"The suspect and victim reached speeds of up to 100 mph before any shots were fired," state officials said in a statement. "The victim heard approximately 9 shots being fired while the suspect vehicle was traveling behind him."

The victim told state police there were two men inside a gray, newer model Chrysler 200 with the number 9 on it and a decal on the rear window, according to a news release.

Troopers recovered evidence from the vehicle consistent with bullet fragments, officials said Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact MSP at (313) 287-5000.

