A 16-year-old Wayne resident was arraigned Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Ypsilanti man at the HYPE Athletic Center in Wayne last month.

Antoine Perry was charged as an adult surrounding the shooting around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 26 outside the HYPE Center, in the 6300 block of Howe in Wayne. He was charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

The shooting allegedly was over a marijuana purchase, officials say.

The victim was found in the lobby of the HYPE building with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Perry allegedly contacted the victim to purchase marijuana. When the victim began to drive away, Perry allegedly attempted take the marijuana without paying the victim for it. Perry allegedly fired a weapon at the victim, striking the man multiple times. The victim was able to make his way into the lobby of the HYPE athletic center before he was transported to the hospital.

Additional facts in the case are expected to be brought out in court at a preliminary examination, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 28. A probable cause conference is scheduled a week earlier, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. in the 29th District Court in Wayne.

