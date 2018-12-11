Canton Police squad car (Photo: Canton Police Department)

Canton police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a suspicious situation Tuesday at a school bus stop, officials said.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. near Ardsley and Burnham drives near Warren and North Lilley roads.

A female Plymouth-Canton Community Schools student was waiting at a bus stop when a vehicle passed by three times, according to authorities.

The third time, the vehicle stopped and a man opened the door, put a foot on the pavement and told the girl to "come here," officials said.

The girl replied "No" and ran away screaming. She heard the vehicle speed away, according to police.

She ran to her home and told her mother what happened, authorities said.

Investigators found a witness near the bus stop to confirmed he heard a scream and saw a car a speeding away, officials said.

Police said the suspect is described as a man about 25-years-old and wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants, a black hat with a mask over his eyes and dark blue Nike sneakers. He did not have any facial hair.

His vehicle was a white, older model four-door car with rust along the bottom.

Officials said police officers will increase patrols in all Canton neighborhoods and school zones as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Canton police at (734) 394-5400.

