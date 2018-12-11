Dearborn Heights Police are searching for the driver of this car because he allegedly exposed himself to a Walgreens employee in the parking lot Saturday. (Photo: Dearborn Heights Police)

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a drug store employee.

Officials said the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Walgreens store located on Telegraph at Van Born roads.

Police said the employee was on a break outside of the store when a man driving a maroon-colored, four-door sedan pulled up and asked for directions. The employee approached the vehicle and saw the man was touching himself, according to authorities.

The worker backed away from the car and the vehicle drove away.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call Dearborn Heights Police Sgt. Joseph Reyna at (313) 277-7709.

