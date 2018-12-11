Buy Photo The opening period of Michigan’s elk hunting season is getting underway during the centennial year of the species’ return to the state. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

A 60-year-old Taylor resident has been charged with illegally killing a bull elk Tuesday, officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced.

The man is being charged with a misdemeanor, which carries up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Additional penalties include a $5,000 restitution. His hunting privileges could also be revoked for 15 years.

Otsego County dispatchers received a tip about elk poaching at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday in an area south of Vanderbilt, a village in Otsego County.

A Michigan State Police trooper and an Otsego County Sheriff's deputy located the carcass of the elk, the crossbow used to kill the animal and the hunter.

"Without the public’s help, this case might not have been solved," said Sgt. Mark DePew of the DNR, in a press release. "The information we received led to a positive outcome in this investigation."

Conservation officers say they are continuing their investigation into two elk poachings from Nov. 17 in Montmorency County.

Anyone with information regarding the November elk poaching should call the DNR Gaylord Customer Service Center at (989) 732-3541 or the 24-hour DNR Report All Poaching line at (800) 292-7800. Information can be left anonymously; monetary rewards may be offered for information that leads to the arrest of violators.

