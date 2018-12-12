A 40-year-old Taylor woman will not be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an acquaintance at a Marathon Gas Station. (Photo: File)

A 40-year-old Taylor woman will not be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an acquaintance at a gas station.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday it has determined that the shooter acted in lawful self-defense when she fatally shot Tanya Marie Davidson, 40, of Taylor.

"There is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooter committed a crime," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The shooting occurred around noon on Nov. 16 at the gas station, located in the 22300 block of Ecorse Road, following a physical fight between the two women.

"A review of the facts and evidence in the case show that the shooter, who is an armed CPL holder, was physically attacked by Ms. Davison," the prosecutor's office said. "During the attack, she fired her weapon, striking Ms. Davidson one time."

The prosecutor's office said Davidson was shot in the abdomen and died of her injuries at a local hospital.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/12/12/taylor-woman-not-charged-fatal-gas-station-shooting/2290821002/