Dearborn police vehicle (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Police arrested two people for a pair of bank robberies Thursday in Dearborn.

A caller at the Huntington Bank in the 5200 block of Oakman in downtown Dearborn told officers that a woman entered the bank about 9:20 a.m., "indicated 'they were watching,' and she was forced to carry an explosive device," investigators said in a statement.

The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of money and left in a white sedan, according to the release.

Police received a second 911 call around 9:48 a.m. from another Huntington Bank in the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue about a woman who had just robbed the business with a note indicating an explosive device. She also left in a white sedan.

After a description was broadcast, Dearborn patrol officers spotted the car on Michigan near Southfield and arrested the two people inside.

The Dearborn Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and found no explosive device in the vehicle.

“Due to the information provided by witnesses and the quick actions of our officers, the suspects involved in these incidents were successfully taken into custody," Chief Ronald Haddad said. "I commend both the witnesses and the officers involved for their efforts.”

mhicks@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/12/13/2-arrested-connection-dearborn-bank-robberies/2302488002/