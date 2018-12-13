Buy Photo A Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad van stages near the Guardian building as officials determine that a bomb threat is not credible. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Authorities are investigating a threatening email chain sent to buildings in Metro Detroit and across the country Thursday, Michigan State Police said.

"Organizations nationwide, both public and private, have reported receiving emailed bomb threats today," said Shannon Banner, Michigan State Police spokeswoman. "They are not targeted toward any one specific sector."

Michigan State Police received several reported threats across Michigan, including in Downtown Detroit, Grosse Pointe Shores and Ann Arbor. Banner said they are working with their federal partners on the investigation.

The Detroit police bomb squad was dispatched Thursday afternoon to the Guardian Building, at 500 Griswold Street, and the Wayne County Treasury building, at 400 Monroe.

Detroit police evacuated the buildings at 2:05 p.m. Employees at the Guardian Building were evacuated briefly so a bomb-sniffing K9 could sweep it. Both buildings were cleared at 2:39 p.m. said Wayne County Sheriff’s Chief Mike Jaafer.

Buy Photo A Detroit police scout car leaves the scene after officials determine that a bomb threat is not credible. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office received the threat to "blow up" the Treasurer's building Thursday.

“One of our employees got an email threatening that if money wasn’t transferred into a designated account, they were going to blow up 400 Monroe,” said Pageant Atterberry, a Wayne County Sheriff’s spokeswoman. “Then, we got an anonymous phone call from someone threatening to blow up the same building. DPD is in charge, and they’re evacuating the building.”

Gilda Crayton, an employee at the Guardian building said, “We were having our holiday party, and they put on the loudspeaker to evacuate. Then we heard the beep, beep, beep of the alarm.”

“We had to take the stairs down,” she added. “I work on the 33rd floor and my legs are like rubber right now.”

Farmington Hills Police Department also put out an alert, warning of several threats made to local businesses, calling them "part of an ongoing nationwide fraud."

Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Bill Clock said there were two bomb threats he believed were emailed to an apartment complex and an office building in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Abor threats were at Sandalwood Circle, an apartment building on the city's north side and Victor's Way on the south side, Clock said.

In East Lansing, Michigan State University's Police Department said they were not aware of any bomb threats on campus.

The Associated Press said multiple bomb threats were made across the United States and that the New York Police Department had dismissed them as "likely not credible."

Samples of the email threats were sent to The Detroit News by multiple sources, and they all describe a bomb being hidden in the building. According to the emails, the bomb would be detonated unless the targets transferred $20,000 to be paid in Bitcoin.

Anyone receiving this email is urged to call the police and not to pay any money. Information can be reported 24/7 to MSP's Michigan Intelligence Operations Center at 1-855-MICHTIP (855-642-4847).

