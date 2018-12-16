Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store at Southland Center on Sunday evening that initially was reported as shots fired in the mall.

Police said the first call to dispatchers at about 6 p.m. indicated a shooter at the Taylor mall on Eureka Road but police determined that no shots were fired.

"Despite rumors, there was no shooting, or active shooter, at Southland Center on Sunday evening, Dec. 16," Taylor police said in an alert posted on the city's website. "A smash- and-grab robbery took place at one of the retailers, and breaking glass sounded like gunfire."

No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Mall hours on the center's website show store hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday's heist was at least the third case of a smash-and-grab during the holiday season.

Police in Troy and Clinton Township were consulting with each other to compare two recent cases, according to a Macomb Daily report.

In Troy, police said thieves stole a handful jewelry from Tiffany & Co. at the Somerset Collection on Dec. 10. The previous week in Clinton Township, 150 diamond rings were stolen from the Kay Jewelers at the Mall at Patridge Creek, the report said.

