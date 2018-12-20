Police step up patrols around Grosse Pointe South
Officials said there is an increased police presence Thursday at Grosse Pointe South High School because of a Wednesday incident.
The measure was prompted by a report that after some students got into a dispute after school Wednesday, one of them went to a nearby vehicle and brandished a gun, according to officials.
Police officials said they do not believe there's any threat to student safety but are stepping up security as a precaution.
Police in Grosse Pointe Farms, where the school is located, are providing extra patrols in the area around campus.
School officials notified parents of the incident via an email that was sent home Wednesday, police said.
