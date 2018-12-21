Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Taylor mom her 2-year-old son were killed as a result of a house fire in the city late Thursday.

The identity of the 23-year-old mother and her son have not yet been released. Another child, a 4-year-old girl, is hospitalized at Children's Hospital. Her condition has not yet been released, Taylor Fire officials said Friday.

The deadly fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the area of Jackson between Hayes and Champagne near Pelham and Ecorse roads. It appears the fire started in the basement of the home, said Taylor Fire Department spokesman Karl Ziomek.

"Taylor Fire (is) still investigating incident, but no foul play is suspected," said Ziomek Friday in a press release.

