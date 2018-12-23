The triple shooting took place about 2 a.m. outside of My Hookah Lounge, said Sgt. Richard Seely, a spokesman for the Hamtramck Police Department. The hookah lounge is on the 11400 block of Joseph Campau, north of Caniff. (Photo: Google Maps)

Hamtramck — Three people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday outside of a late-night hookah bar in Hamtramck, police said.

The triple shooting took place about 2 a.m. outside of My Hookah Lounge, said Sgt. Richard Seely, a spokesman for the Hamtramck Police Department. The hookah lounge is on the 11400 block of Joseph Campau, north of Caniff.

Seely declined to share details about the victims, including their ages and genders, but said one of the vicims died and the other two were taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Hamtramck Police at (313) 800-5280.

