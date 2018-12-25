Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A pedestrian was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a minivan on Christmas Day in Highland Park, city officials reported.

A 58-year-old man was hit near Woodward and Waverly about 6 p.m. as a motorist started turning and failed to spot him, said Marli Blackman, a city spokeswoman.

The driver turned around, called 911 and stayed on the scene until police arrived, Blackman said. He was questioned but has not been charged, she said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in serious condition late Tuesday. No other details were released.

