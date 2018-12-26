Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Romulus — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Middle Belt Road have been cleared after a rolled-over semi closed the freeway earlier Wednesday morning, according to state officials.

Michigan State Police officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. in the freeway's local lanes.

Investigators said they believe the trailer was not secured properly to the tractor and the driver lost control of the truck when it entered a curve. No injuries have been reported.

Troopers diverted traffic off the interstate to Middle Belt Road and closed Middle Belt's entrance ramps to westbound I-94. The express lanes were kept open and Michigan Department of Transportation officials said they freeway was cleared at about 8:30 a.m.

