I-94 at Middle Belt reopens after semi rollover
Romulus — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Middle Belt Road have been cleared after a rolled-over semi closed the freeway earlier Wednesday morning, according to state officials.
Michigan State Police officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. in the freeway's local lanes.
Investigators said they believe the trailer was not secured properly to the tractor and the driver lost control of the truck when it entered a curve. No injuries have been reported.
Troopers diverted traffic off the interstate to Middle Belt Road and closed Middle Belt's entrance ramps to westbound I-94. The express lanes were kept open and Michigan Department of Transportation officials said they freeway was cleared at about 8:30 a.m.
