Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left two men injured, officials said Wednesday.

The victims, both males and ages 26 and 22, are in stable but critical condition at a hospital, according to the Michigan State Police.

State police officials said detectives were contacted by Inkster Police Department Tuesday evening to respond to a shooting in the area of Carlysle and Harriet streets.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found the two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

They also said detectives executed search warrants and investigators have not determined if the shootings are a single incident or two.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.

