Taylor Police Department (Photo: Taylor Police)

A man has been charged with producing and possessing child pornography after allegedly requesting nude images from a 7-year-old distant relative in Taylor.

The man, 30, was arrested last week and ordered to detention through the U.S. District Court in Connecticut, federal records show. A judge also ordered him to appear for proceedings in federal court in the Eastern District of Michigan, where the charges originated, according to the documents.

The Taylor Police Department began investigating in October after a woman found Facebook messages and child pornography images on her son's cell phone.

The messages contained "abusive and sexually explicit language, as well as child pornography images," prosecutors said in the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 14.

Federal officials said the man had messaged the boy with "multiple and persistent requests" for nude images and video of him.

"The boy declined on multiple occasions and told the distant relative that he was not supposed to receive the type of images he was sending," the criminal complaint said.

The child eventually responded with pictures showing his body, according to the filing.

The mother recognized the name of the man her son was communicating with on Facebook and told investigators he was a distant relative. The boy also identified him in an interview, investigators said.

Last month, after being served with a federal search warrant, Facebook provided information on the man's account. A special agent found evidence of his exchanges with the 7-year-old, the explicit images sent and communication related to a Facebook group with a name showing it involved child pornography, according to the affidavit.

An attorney listed as representing the man did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/12/27/7-year-old-pressured-relative-nude-photos-child-pornography-porn/2427204002/