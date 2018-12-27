Plymouth — Crews are working Thursday to fix a pair of water main breaks on city streets, officials said.

One of the breaks is on Penniman Avenue near Arthur Street and the other is on Farmer Street near the city's Cultural Center, they said.

Officials said there was a spike in water pressure Thursday morning and it may have caused the mains to break.

Traffic on Penniman Avenue is closed between Arthur and Church streets while Farmer Street is open.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/12/27/crews-fix-water-main-breaks-plymouth/2421766002/