Crews work to fix water main breaks in Plymouth
Plymouth — Crews are working Thursday to fix a pair of water main breaks on city streets, officials said.
One of the breaks is on Penniman Avenue near Arthur Street and the other is on Farmer Street near the city's Cultural Center, they said.
Officials said there was a spike in water pressure Thursday morning and it may have caused the mains to break.
Traffic on Penniman Avenue is closed between Arthur and Church streets while Farmer Street is open.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2018/12/27/crews-fix-water-main-breaks-plymouth/2421766002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.