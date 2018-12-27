Grosse Pointe Shores — A man whose vehicle crashed into Lake St. Clair early Thursday was rescued by a Grosse Pointe Shores police officer and is being treated, police said.

Grosse Pointe Shores Department of Public Safety was notified about 5 a.m., via OnStar, of a crash in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Lochmoor Boulevard, according to a statement from Sgt. Ronald Coste.

Police arrived to find a vehicle in Lake St. Clair with a man inside.

An officer was able to pull the man from the water. He's being treated at an area hospital. Police are still trying to pull the vehicle from the lake.

The officer will be treated for "mild hypothermia" as well. The temperature in Lake St. Clair was listed at 34 degrees Thursday, according to seatemperature.info.

Information on the type of vehicle involved and the man's age were not immediately available.

