Westland — A Detroit man has been charged for trying to steal another man's Cartier eyeglasses right from his face at a Westland gas station last month, officials said.

Javon Hardy, 23, has been charged with unarmed robbery, larceny from a person and larceny of property worth more than $1,000 and less than $20,000, according to Westland police.

All three crimes are felonies. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the unarmed robbery charge, up to 10 years for the larceny from a person charge, and up to five years for the larceny of property charge.

Hardy was arraigned Friday in 18th District Court and a magistrate set his bond at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 10 for a probable cause hearing, officials said.

Police accuse Hardy of the attempted theft of the eye wear, which is estimated to be worth about $2,600, on Nov. 4.

The victim was in a line inside the gas station when the suspect grabbed the man's eyeglasses from his face and tried to leave the store, officials said.

After a brief struggle, the suspect managed to escape the store and get into a vehicle parked in its lot, police said.

The victim's glasses were damaged in the struggle, but he was not injured.

