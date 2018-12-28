WB I-94 closed after fatal crash involving semi
Romulus — A fatal crash involving a semi truck has closed westbound Interstate 94 near Detroit Metro Airport before rush hour Friday.
Michigan State Police troopers are at the scene on I-94 and Merriman. Police said the crash involves a semi truck and a passenger car.
All lanes are closed at Ecorse Road. Traffic is being pushed to Middlebelt before being forced to exit. This will assist some of the airport traffic already on I-94, MSP tweeted.
Police say to expect traffic delays through rush hour and encourage drivers to take Interstate 275 to reach the airport.
