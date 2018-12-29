The triple shooting took place about 2 a.m. outside of My Hookah Lounge, said Sgt. Richard Seely, a spokesman for the Hamtramck Police Department. The hookah lounge is on the 11400 block of Joseph Campau, north of Caniff. (Photo: Google Maps)

Hamtramck police are trying to identify two people of interest in connection to a triple shooting outside a hookah bar in the city.

The Dec. 23 shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. outside My Hookah Lounge, on the 11400 block of Joseph Campau, north of Caniff.

Marquise McCray, 21, was fatally shot. Two other victims were struck by gunfire and were treated at a hospital.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who can identify the two people shown in pictures released on Saturday or have information about the shooting.

Police are looking to identify these two people of interest in the Dec. 23 shooting. (Photo: Hamtramck Police Department)

Detectives also believe there may be other witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information or witnessed the incident should call Hamtramck police at (313) 800-5280.

