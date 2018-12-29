Police seek 2 people of interest in Hamtramck triple shooting
Hamtramck police are trying to identify two people of interest in connection to a triple shooting outside a hookah bar in the city.
The Dec. 23 shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. outside My Hookah Lounge, on the 11400 block of Joseph Campau, north of Caniff.
Marquise McCray, 21, was fatally shot. Two other victims were struck by gunfire and were treated at a hospital.
Detectives want to speak to anyone who can identify the two people shown in pictures released on Saturday or have information about the shooting.
Detectives also believe there may be other witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information or witnessed the incident should call Hamtramck police at (313) 800-5280.
