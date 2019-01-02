Dearborn police vehicle (Photo: Dearborn police)

Dearborn — A Dearborn police officer sustained minor injuries after being in a car crash during the pursuit of another vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened at about 12 p.m. in the intersection of Ford Road and Beech Daily Road in the neighboring city of Dearborn Heights, according to authorities.

The officer was backing up another officer who was following a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.

Officials also said the officer and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Dearborn Heights Police are investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that was reported stolen was stopped and he was arrested, officials said.

