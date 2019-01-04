Van Buren Township — Five people have been taken to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Friday in Van Buren Township, according to the ambulance service involved.

A patient and a paramedic were injured in the crash, which occurred around 1:05 p.m. on Ecorse Road, Michigan State Police said. Information on the other injuries was not immediately available.

A Huron Valley Ambulance was transporting a cardiac arrest patient to the hospital when the vehicle crashed. Police said both paramedics were working on the patient and a Van Buren firefighter was driving the ambulance.

Serious Traffic Crash: MSP Metro South Post was contacted by the Van Buren Township police department to handle a traffic crash that occurred on Ecorse Rd near Van Buren that involves an EMS unit. pic.twitter.com/h7eHEj1RCX — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 4, 2019

As the ambulance approached the intersection of Ecorse and Haggerty, the ambulance slowed down to clear through the intersection but was struck by another motorist.

The ambulance rolled onto its side and a paramedic within the back of the vehicle was critically injured with a possible head injury police said.

The patient is still in critical condition due to cardiac issues. Another ambulance transported the victims to St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti for treatment.

"Five patients were transported to area hospitals," said Leslie Kiesel, spokeswoman for the Huron Valley ambulance service. "We will continue to monitor the status of this incident. The accident is under investigation and we wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved."

Michigan State Police traffic crash reconstruction units are on scene along with Metro South Troopers.

