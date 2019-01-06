A family of five, hailing from Michigan, was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky, police said. (Photo: .)

A family of five, hailing from Michigan, was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 2:30 a.m. Police say that prior to the crash, which took place on I-75 at Man O'War Boulevard, they received 911 calls about a white pickup truck heading the wrong way on northbound I-75.

Police say the pickup truck hit an SUV head-on, and the SUV burs into flames.

The crash killed the driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Georgetown, Kentucky resident, as well as the family of five, who were in the SUV.

Police are not identifying the family pending a coroner's report, said Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

