Family of 5 from Mich. killed in wrong-way I-75 crash
A family of five, hailing from Michigan, was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky, police said.
The fatal crash took place about 2:30 a.m. Police say that prior to the crash, which took place on I-75 at Man O'War Boulevard, they received 911 calls about a white pickup truck heading the wrong way on northbound I-75.
Police say the pickup truck hit an SUV head-on, and the SUV burs into flames.
The crash killed the driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Georgetown, Kentucky resident, as well as the family of five, who were in the SUV.
Police are not identifying the family pending a coroner's report, said Sgt. Donnell Gordon.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/06/family-five-michigan-killed-75-crash-lexington-kentucky/2496550002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.