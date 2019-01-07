Issam Abbas, Dr. Rima Abbas, and their 3 children Ali, 14, Isabelle, 13, and Giselle, 7, from Northville, died in a traffic accident while traveling on I-75 in Lexington, KY, January 6, 2019. Undated handout photo courtesy of the Abbas family. (Photo: Photo courtesy of the Abbas family.)

Rana Abbas Taylor remembers her sister, Rima Abbas, as a leader, caregiver and the "rock" of her family.

Taylor was struggling Monday to cope with the sudden loss of her only sibling, her brother-in-law, and her sister's three children, who were killed Sunday when a wrong-way driver rammed their SUV on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky.

"We were very close. She's my only sibling. We're 11 months apart. We sound alike, look alike ... people thought we were twins," Taylor said through tears. "She only lived three blocks from me. Her kids were my only kids. We spent the holidays together and I don't have any kids. They were like my own."

The early morning crash killed Rima Abbas, 38; her husband Issam, 42; and the couple's children: Ali, 14; Isabelle, 13; and Giselle, 7. The Northville family was returning from a vacation in Florida when the crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on northbound I-75, killing them and pickup driver Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown, Kentucky, who authorities suspect was drunk.

Frame grab from a video of a traffic accident that killed a family of five from Northville while traveling on I-75 in Lexington, KY, January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy LEX 18. (Photo: Photo courtesy LEX 18, Photo courtesy LEX 18)

The coroner's office in Fayette County, Kentucky, said toxicology tests were planned.

The tragedy has sent shock waves through Wayne County. Rima Abbas, a doctor, and Issam Abbas, a lawyer and real estate agent, were well-known and respected for their community involvement. A visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday with a funeral set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, which was founded by Rima Abbas' grandfather.

All three Abbas children attended Northville Public Schools, where Ali was in the 8th grade, Isabella in the 7th grade and Giselle in the 2nd grade. In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher said social workers and counselors were being made available to students and staff.

"We are saddened by this loss and will make every effort to support your child as needed," Gallagher wrote. "We will be working together with students, teachers, and parents to discuss ways to recognize and honor the lives of Ali, Isabella and Giselle and their parents over the coming days."

The city of Northville also responded to the tragedy, posting a statement on Twitter that said, in part: "Our condolences go out to family, friends and others who know the Abbas family."

Rima Abbas was a family medicine doctor at the Beaumont Medical Center in Garden City.

She graduated from the Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2006, and served her residency in family medicine at Oakwood Hospital in Wayne in 2009.

"It seemed everyone I knew, she was their physician and I didn't realize how many people she took care of," Taylor said. "She just got a promotion at Beaumont five months ago as a director and we were so proud of her."

While Rima was tending to her new administrative position as director of 130 physicians, her sister said, she continued caring for her patients.

"She got the promotion and never wanted to stop patient practice and still juggled all of them," Taylor said. "That's what she was meant to do in her life and she juggled all her children's activities. Her and her husband always made it to all of their extracurricular and did everything they can."

Both Rima Abbas and her husband grew up in east Dearborn, friends said.

Sam Baydoun, a Wayne County commissioner and real estate broker who had worked with Issam, described Issam as friendly, a great family man and active in the community.

He worked three years in the Northville office of Curran & Oberski real estate, said Baydoun.

"It's such a tragedy," said Baydoun.

As Taylor prepared for the visitation, she struggled with the thought of entering the family's home to collect family photos and feed their cats.

"I'm not even in the right state of mind to see their cats. I was feeding them while they were away and now I don't know what to do with them," she said. "I have to find a good home for them and it's hard to even go to their house after this."

