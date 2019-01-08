About 35 million passengers traveled through Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport in 2017. The airport, the state's largest, offers more than 1,100 flights per day. (Photo: Donna Terek, Detroit News file)

Romulus — The two trams in Detroit Metropolitan Airport's McNamara Terminal will be out of service for a while for upgrades, officials said.

Previously, one of the trams was operating after the project began in September.

On Tuesday, officials said the two trams will not operate until April 12 as part of the project's third and final phase.

They also said travelers should allow extra time to walk to their gates at the terminal.

About 35 million passengers traveled through Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport in 2017. The airport, the state's largest, offers more than 1,100 flights per day.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/08/dtw-mcnamara-terminals-trams-down-until-april/2512211002/