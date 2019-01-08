Woman found dead in Rockwood
Rockwood police are investigating the death of a woman found early Tuesday in a home garage.
Emergency personnel were called to the 31700 block of Hazel Street about 5 a.m. on a report that a resident was unresponsive there, Police Chief Randy Krause said.
The woman, identified as a 39-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
"At this time, we are classifying it as a suspicious death," Krause said.
Meanwhile, the woman's partner who was home at the time is cooperating with authorities, he said. Other details were not released.
