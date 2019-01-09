Eric Sabree (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

Detroit — Federal workers who live in Wayne County and are affected by the government shutdown are getting a little more time to pay their delinquent property taxes, Wayne County's treasurer said Wednesday.

“Given that the federal government shutdown is having an economic impact on workers located in our area, we thought it to be only fair and prudent to offer options to extend their payments,” Eric Sabree said in a statement Wednesday.

He said that since the Dec. 22 federal government shutdown, his office has received a number of calls from federal workers who say they may not be able to make their scheduled payments on delinquent taxes.

“We work with people to assist them based on their individual circumstance,” Sabree said. “There are a lot of people who are not getting paid, and they have absolutely no control over that until the shutdown issue is resolved.”

He added anyone who is in danger of not being able to keep up with their payment plan or need help should call the Treasurer's Office at (313) 224-5990 to seek an extension.

