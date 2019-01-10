Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Westland — A 48-year-old Westland man driving a moped died Thursday morning in a crash with a vehicle, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 5:30 a.m. on Nankin Road at Central City Parkway.

After the crash, the victim was transported to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the crash. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal collision but will continue to investigate.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/10/moped-rider-killed-crash-westland/2537113002/