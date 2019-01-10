Moped rider killed in crash in Westland
Westland — A 48-year-old Westland man driving a moped died Thursday morning in a crash with a vehicle, police said.
The fatal crash took place about 5:30 a.m. on Nankin Road at Central City Parkway.
After the crash, the victim was transported to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the crash. Police don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal collision but will continue to investigate.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/01/10/moped-rider-killed-crash-westland/2537113002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.