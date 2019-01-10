Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Inkster — A man was arrested by Michigan State Police Wednesday night in Inkster after trying to flee from troopers, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in the city saw the man at 11:35 p.m. driving a vehicle without its headlights on in the area of Liberty and Burton streets near Annapolis Avenue and Middle Belt, according to authorities.

As they approached the vehicle, officials said, the driver quickly parked and got out.

Troopers approached him on foot, but the man began to run away from them, police said.

During a short foot chase, troopers deployed an electric stun gun. The probes struck the suspect in the back and immobilized him, officials said.

Troopers arrested the man and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

They searched the man and the vehicle and recovered an unregistered, loaded pistol and a bottle of amphetamine pills.

Investigators also learned the man is a convicted felon and was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Wayne County Circuit Court.

He is currently being held by the Inkster Police Department and could face charges for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon and drug possession, officials said.

